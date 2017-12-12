Fargo’s Main Post Office Gets New Technology for Sending Packages

FARGO, ND — An innovative technology only being used at five other post offices across the country has been brought to Fargo’s Main Post Office.

The Automated Parcel Drop lets customers skip the long lines when they need to get an acceptance scan, receipt and mail their pre-paid and merchandise return packages.

The machine is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Fargo’s postmaster, Greg Johnson, says this will especially come in handy with Christmas just a little over a week away.

“Biggest thing, like I said, is to stay out of the line,” Johnson said. “Package tracking, a lot of times our customers drop their packages off on our back dock, in our hampers, in our shoots right here in the lobby. But then, there’s no receipt, there’s no tracking receipt. This provides you that.”

Johnson says Fargo’s Prairiewood Post Office hopes to be the next site to get an automated parcel drop in the lobby.