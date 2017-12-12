Firehouse Subs, Hungry Donors Help Keep West Fargo Fire and Rescue Safe While on the Job

WEST FARGO, ND — Firehouse Subs has granted West Fargo Fire and Rescue almost $10,000 for new life saving equipment.

They have received four task force kits, eight hard armor plates, four ballistic helmets, one trauma bag and nine identification panels.

The equipment will be used in the case of an active shooter situation and provides protection and aid for life-saving assistance.

Each purchase at Firehouse Subs can help make a difference in saving someone’s life.

“Any first responder team that is in need of any equipment can apply for a grant and we just feel so happy to be able to do that,” said franchise owner, Cathie Thompson. “Everyone needs it, especially smaller communities and fire departments. They don’t have the money for the special equipment that they need and this way we can provide that for them.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has given out over $66,000 worth of grants in the metro since opening in Fargo three and a half years ago.