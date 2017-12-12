GoFundMe Set Up for NDSCS Student Found Dead on Campus

The cause of death is still unknown, but foul play is not suspected

WAHPETON, ND — NDSCS has identified the student found dead in his dorm room Monday night.

He is 18-year-old Nathan Gossett of Enderlin.

The first-year student was enrolled in the Auto Body Repair & Refinishing program.

The cause of death is still unknown, but foul play is not suspected.

Students and faculty are grieving the loss of the young man.

NDSCS counselors are receiving help from NDSU counselors to assist students who are grieving.

“It can create problems with concentration, problems with sleeping,” said counselor Vince Plummer. “We just want to make sure that all students know that what they’re experiencing is a normal response to loss, a normal response to the stress that they’re under, but more importantly, know that help is available.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Nathan’s family with funeral expenses.

The account had raised nearly $400 in just two hours.