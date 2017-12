Minnesota Places Restrictions on Use of Dicamba Herbicide

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has set a June 20 cut-off date for applying the herbicide

MINNESOTA — Minnesota has announced restrictions on the use of the herbicide dicamba for 2018.

It comes in response to complaints by soybean growers across the country that it harmed their crops this year.

They also prohibit applications when the temperature or forecast high for the day is above 85 degrees.

Last week, the North Dakota Agriculture Department decided not to require dicamba applicators to first notify the agency.