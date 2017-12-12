Moorhead High School Holds Celebration to Honor Superintendent Dr. Lynne Kovash

Kovash dedicated thirty years of service to the Moorhead school district

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead High School is honoring and celebrating Superintendent Dr. Lynne Kovash.

Kovash, who dedicated 30 years of service to the Moorhead school district, retired at the end of November after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring.

“She’s always about the kids,” Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams said. “She’s compassionate, she is a do-er, she’s no nonsense, but yet she’s the kind of person that you would love to know.”

Those are just a few of the words people used to describe Kovash.

A live band and a video montage helped show Kovash just how much she means to the Moorhead community.

“Her passion for Moorhead Schools and the community of Moorhead, you can feel it when you work with her and in everything she does, so she’s a special person,” said Moorhead High School Principal Dave Lawrence.

What makes Dr. Kovash even more incredible is her ability to make every individual student feel important.

“I have two kids that went through the Moorhead School system and one in particular, he is on the autism spectrum, so she was instrumental in giving me information,” Mayor Williams said. “She was just very helpful for that one kid, right? But I know full well it’s not just my kid. It’s every kid is like that.”

Those who have worked closely with Dr. Kovash say it’ll be near impossible finding a replacement to fully fill her shoes.

“You can’t replace Lynn. It doesn’t work like that,” Lawrence said. “I know they’ll have good people come in but Lynn, she’s kinda like our treasurer. She’s special to all of us that have worked here.”

“She will be hard to replace. I don’t envy the group that’s going to have to try, though,” Mayor Williams said.

Dr. Kovash was supposed to retire next June, but she moved it up as she continues to battle pancreatic cancer.