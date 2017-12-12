NDSCS Student Who Passed Away was 18 Year Old from Enderlin, ND

Nathan Gossett of Enderlin, N.D., was an 18-year-old student in the Auto Body Repair & Refinishing program on the Wahpeton Campus.

WAHPETON, ND — In a statement from NDSCS the college released the name of the student who passed away.

The North Dakota State College of Science is mourning the loss of a first-year student. Nathan Gossett of Enderlin, N.D., was an 18-year-old student in the Auto Body Repair & Refinishing program on the Wahpeton Campus. The cause of death is unknown but foul play is not suspected.

“The NDSCS community is deeply saddened by the loss of a member of the Wildcat family,” said John Richman, NDSCS president. “We extend our sincere condolences to the families, classmates, and friends of Nathan Gossett.”

WAHPETON, ND — The NDSCS campus is in mourning after students were told of the death of another student in their dorm room.

The details at the moment are limited with more to be released soon but the school did send a message of support to their students, offering counseling services to those who are in need.

A college spokeswoman tells KVRR Local News they are withholding the name of the student and the details behind their death until family is notified.

Students are already expressing themselves on social media, saying, “sad day for NDSCS today” and others say they are praying for the family.

Campus police say there is no danger to the public.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

If you are a student in need of counseling, go to the Hektner Student Center from 9-11 p.m. tonight.

Tuesday, counselors can be contacted on campus through the Student Health and Counseling Center at 701-671-2286.