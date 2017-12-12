NDSU Basketball Shoots the Lights Out in Win over VCSU

Bison shoot over 70 percent in win over Vikings.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State men’s basketball team shot over 70 percent to rout Valley City State 101-58 on Tuesday evening at the Scheels Center.

The Bison made 40-of-57 shots in the game for 70.2 percent – the second-best team shooting performance in school history. NDSU came up just short of the school record of 70.5 percent, established with a 31-of-44 effort vs. Minnesota State Mankato on Jan. 31, 1987.

The Bison were led by sophomore forward Deng Geu, who tied his career-high with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. NDSU freshman Rocky Kreuser added a season-best 17 points.

Jared Samuelson, Paul Miller and Tyson Ward all scored 11 points for the Bison. Samuelson connected on 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

NDSU shot a blistering 22-of-29 (76 percent) in the second half. For the game, the Bison made 32-of-39 attempts inside the three-point line.

Sophomore guard Nnamdi Van Dulm finished with seven points and six rebounds.

It was NDSU’s first time surpassing 100 points in regulation since a 105-47 victory over Northland College on Dec. 30, 2015.

The Bison will travel to Tucson, Ariz., to take on No. 23-ranked Arizona on Monday, Dec. 18.

