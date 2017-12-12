NDSU Football Seniors Slated for Final Home Game

Bison host Sam Houston on Friday night.

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State’s football team is treating Tuesday like Wednesday with the short week.

The Bison face Sam Houston State in the FCS semifinals on Friday night.

The semis are when the herd fell in last year’s playoffs, when they lost to the eventual national champion, James Madison. As the number two overall seed, the Bison are hosting yet again. Win, and they move on to Frisco. Lose, and their season is over.

Either way, Friday’s game will be the final time that this group of seniors play inside the FargoDome.

“Being older and hearing all of the seniors talk about ‘shoot, I only have this many games left, and now it’s only this many,'” Easton Stick said. “I’ve taken it in a little bit more this year, and every week it’s a little bit more special, so I’m super pumped to be here again on Friday night.”

It is definitely hitting the seniors that this will be their final home game as Bison.

“I remember Tre Dempsey coming up to me after the game against Wofford, and he was like ‘dude, we’re coming up on our last one in the dome.’ I don’t know,” Matt Plank said. “It’s just surreal. It’s a fun experience playing here in the dome, and it’s something unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in my life. I’m sad that it’s coming to an end, but I’ve had such a fun career here I’m just happy I got to come to NDSU.”