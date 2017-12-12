NDSU’s DeLuca & Kuhnert, UND’s Santiago Earn All-American Honors

UND running back John Santiago is an All-American for the third time
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — After helping North Dakota State to an FCS semifinal appearance and a 12-1 record, offensive lineman Austin Kuhnert and linebacker Nick DeLuca are first-team All-Americans.

DeLuca recorded a team-high 61 tackles, 5.5 sacks and forced three fumbles in his senior campaign.

Kuhnert bolstered the nations fifth-best rushing attack and was second on the team with 31 knockdowns.

Running back John Santiago was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for North Dakota.

He recorded 1,780 all-purpose yards, the most in the country. He is a first-team All-American as an all-purpose player.

The Fighting Hawks finished the year 3-8.

 

