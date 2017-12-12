Thinking Green: Think Like Dr. Seuss

From the Lorax to Green Eggs & Ham, he knew what he was talking about.

Thinking outside the box can help you make innovations in your life. And it’s possible there’s been no other children’s author more prone to that, in terms of creativity, than Dr. Seuss. He urged us to consider green eggs and ham, and if you’re into thinking green, think like Dr. Seuss and get creative.

Danny Lipford has a special tip on how you one tiny little green change to your daily life (think: your coffee at breakfast) can add up over time to make a pretty big impact.