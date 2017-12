Barn Destroyed By Fire In Richland County

Deputy Aaron Grenz says crews were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. to 17005 Highway 13 in rural Mooreton.

Mooreton, N.D. (KFGO) – A barn was destroyed by fire in Richland County, North Dakota early Wednesday morning.

Mooreton, Dwight, Great Bend and Barney fire crews responded but the barn was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.