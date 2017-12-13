Men’s Basketball: UND Hopes to Grow After 6-4 Start

UND has losses against rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND men’s basketball has had to cope with quite a few bumps and bruises so far this season. Through ten games, the hawks sit at 6-4, including their loss to rivals NDSU and South Dakota State.

UND ranks 11th out of 12 teams in the Big Sky in scoring defense. They sit at 12th in the conference in both free-throw and 3-pt field goal percentage.

Head coach Brian Jones says he’s less focused on the stats and focused more so on his teams growth.

“The good thing about it is exposing us right now to where we need to continue to grow and that’s the beauty of it,” Jones said. “It doesn’t get easier but growth is hard and winning is hard and I think that’s what our guys are starting to really understand. Understanding that it’s a day-by-day process and you can’t cut corners and we’re not going to cut corners even though the results aren’t going our way. We’re going to stay the course and really get good at our staples.”

UND will look to turn things around this Saturday on the road at Gonzaga.