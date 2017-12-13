Concordia College Announces Television Dates for Annual Christmas Concert

More than 400 students in five choirs and a full orchestra participated in the annual event
Erin Wencl,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For many in the Red River Valley and throughout Minnesota and North Dakota, it’s an annual tradition.

The Concordia College Christmas Concert will be broadcast on December 24 at 6 p.m. and on the 25 at 9:30 p.m. on Prairie Public Television.

The concert, called “Gather Us in O Child of Peace” was recorded in 2016 in Moorhead and lasts an hour.

More than 20,000 people attend the concert every year.

