The Gift of the Downtown Experience: Gift Cards

The new, one-stop shop way to get all of downtown at one go.
Emily Welker,

If you’re still stymied as to gifts for loved ones this holiday season, time is running out.
But a new gift card on offer from Fargo’s Downtown Community Partnership could streamline the holiday gift-gathering process.
The cards can have any amount, from five to five hundred dollars, loaded on them.
They’re good at fifty different downtown businesses and they can be redeemed indefinitely.
They’re good at restaurants, shops, even the escape room in downtown.

The DCP’s Nicolette Berge sat down in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to explain what went into getting all those businesses on the same page for the project, and why downtown during the holidays can make for such a great experience.

