Help With Hannukah: Understanding the Festival of Lights

From fried foods to fighting for freedom, it's a holiday for everyone.

Tuesday night marked the first moments of Hannukah, as Jewish families all across the country and right here in the Red River Valley region gathered around the menorah to light the first candle celebrating the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights.

If you missed it, don’t worry — Wednesday is the first full day of the holiday. There’s still plenty of time to scarf down your sufganiot (a fried-food delicacy a lot like a jelly doughnut,) look into some latkes, and settle in by the light of the shamash to talk about the military victory of the Maccabees and the miracle of the single night of oil stretching out into eight nights.

Confused yet? Don’t be — just watch the video, where Chabad Rabbi Yonah Grossman joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about why Hannukah is a beautiful holiday for everyone to enjoy.