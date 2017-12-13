Fargo Theatre Offering Holiday Concerts at Noon

it's free if you bring in a canned food item to donate to the f-m food pantry

FARGO, ND — You can enjoy some Christmas music and donate to people in need all at once.

The American Theatre Organ Society and the Fargo Theatre are offering free noon-hour Christmas concerts to anyone that brings in a donation for the F-M Food Pantry.

Their goal is to collect more than 1,000 pounds of food.

Some say it’s the perfect fundraiser because it allows them to also show the community what their passion is.

“Oh I just love this instrument. It’s like piloting a 747 or even maybe directing a large orchestra,” said Downtown Organ Company President, Lance Johnson. “It’s just so much fun to play this thing and I could practice every week. I actually look forward to practice and I don’t think many people can say that about their instrument but I really look forward to it. It’s just very relaxing.”

More concerts will be held December 14 and December 18 through the 22 at the Fargo Theatre.