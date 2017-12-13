LIVE: Road Conditions

KVRR's Jackie Kelly Talks About Road Conditions in Fargo
Jackie Kelly,

KVRR’s Jackie Kelly talks about the road conditions in Fargo.

Related Post

Girl Scout Cookie Sales Coming Soon
Former Fargo Officer Loses Appeal, Will Not be Rei...
Authorities Release Numbers in Fargo’s Click...
Prairie Roots Food Co-Op Gearing Up For Grand Open...

You Might Like

Minnesota Governor Chooses Lt. Governor to Fill Franken's Seat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat until the November election. Dayton's announcement Wednesday had been widely expected. Smith served as Dayton's trusted chief of staff for…

Barn Destroyed By Fire In Richland County

Mooreton, N.D. (KFGO) - A barn was destroyed by fire in Richland County, North Dakota early Wednesday morning. Deputy Aaron Grenz says crews were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. to 17005 Highway 13 in rural Mooreton. Mooreton, Dwight, Great Bend…