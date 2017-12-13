Moorhead Forward Randklev Commits to UND

Randklev is part of the Spuds' top line that helped the team to a state runner-up finish last season.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A few weeks after pulling his commitment from Arizona State, Moorhead hockey forward Carter Randklev says he’s going to the University of North Dakota.

Randklev is part of the top line for the Spuds that helped them to a state runner-up finish last season, and he has wasted no time showing off the talent already.

In the team’s first home game of the year, Randklev made a play that earned him the No. 8 spot on Sports Center’s Top Plays.

Randklev and the Spuds play at East Grand Forks on Thursday.