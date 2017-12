Search for Missing Fort Berthold Woman Continues, Reward for Information Doubled

NEW TOWN, ND — The search for a missing Fort Berthold woman continues, as donations for a reward for information double.

Olivia Lone Bear, 32, was last seen leaving a New Town restaurant on October 24 and hasn’t been seen since.

Anonymous donors have doubled the amount of a reward set up for information leading to her whereabouts in the case to $20,000.

Lone Bear is a mother of five.

Authorities say they have no new information on the case.