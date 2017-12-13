Stutsman County Makes 200 Pound Marijuana Bust

After a search, the deputy allegedly found 198 pounds of marijuana and $5,000 in cash

STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND — Stutsman County law enforcement have made what is likely the largest drug bust in the county’s history.

Mae Thao, 31, of St. Paul and 30-year-old Xang Thao of Redding California are facing drug charges.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy made a routine traffic stop about nine miles east of Jamestown when he smelled the scent of marijuana in Thao’s vehicle.

After a search, the deputy allegedly found 198 pounds of marijuana and $5,000 in cash.