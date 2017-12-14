Downtown Community Partnership: Downtown Spectacular

A free trolley, some (also free) hot cocoa, and fun for the whole family all evening long.

What happens when you combine art, locally-produced coffee and spirits, a free trolley ride and the beauty of downtown Fargo? Why, the Downtown Spectacular, of course. Between the Black Building being open all evening for extended holiday shopping hours and special receptions at the shops with treats for guests, plus the APT Holiday Market, yet another late-night Holiday Market at Drekker Brewing Company and a photo booth, you have holiday central right in downtown Fargo.

To make sure your downtown holiday adventures are safe, take advantage of the free trolley provided by the Downtown Community Partnership that starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9. The DCP’s Nicolette Berge joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about your strategy for when to get there, where to go, and how to fit in all the fun in this one evening.