Energy Transfer Partners, Environmental Publication Involved in $1 Billion Lawsuit

NATIONAL — The Texas-based developer of the Dakota Access pipeline has filed a lawsuit against an environmental publication for false and misleading information about the company.

Attorneys for Energy Transfer Partners say the publication, Earth First, Greenpeace and BankTrack wrote damaging allegations about the pipeline company, interfered with construction and did this all through illegal acts.

The root of the argument is whether or not the publication is a formal organization or, as the defendants claim, a “broad-based social movement.”

If it is a social movement, the lawsuit could be without merit.

Energy Transfer Partners is seeking $1 billion in damages.