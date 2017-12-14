Energy Transfer Partners, Environmental Publication Involved in $1 Billion Lawsuit

NATIONAL — The Texas-based developer of the Dakota Access pipeline has filed a lawsuit against an environmental publication for false and misleading information about the company.
Attorneys for Energy Transfer Partners say the publication, Earth First, Greenpeace and BankTrack wrote damaging allegations about the pipeline company, interfered with construction and did this all through illegal acts.
The root of the argument is whether or not the publication is a formal organization or, as the defendants claim, a “broad-based social movement.”
If it is a social movement, the lawsuit could be without merit.
Energy Transfer Partners is seeking $1 billion in damages.
NORTH DAKOTA -- North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is clearing up some confusion surrounding the state's constitutional-carry law. Stenehjem says drivers may store a loaded gun in their vehicle, but if stopped by law enforcement, they must show…
NATIONAL -- Get ready for some record holiday travel. AAA says 107 million people are expected to travel between December 23 and January first, which comes out to be about a three percent increase from last year. They say…