Fargo Airsho to feature Blue Angels

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will appear in Fargo July 28 and 29.

Some of the most sought after pilots in the country will be flying over the metro this summer in the Fargo Airsho.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will appear in Fargo July 28 and 29.

They will be flying many vintage “War Birds” as part of the show to celebrate Navy Week.

The U.S. Navy Seals team will “Leap Frog” parachute team will also be performing in the sky.

Co-chairman Mike Haugen says something new this year is electronic ticketing.

Haugen says purchasing tickets will be much more convenient because the tickets can be downloaded and printed on paper, or scanned on a cell phone at the gates.

Advance ticket prices are $25.00 for adults and $10.00 for ages 11-17. Children 10 and under are free. Tickets will be available online in the near future at www.fargoairsho.com.