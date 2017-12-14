Local Students Celebrate College Graduation Day

this was the largest amount of students who that graduated from MSUM

REGIONAL — College students across the Red River Valley are trading in their textbooks for a cap, gown and degree as the winter graduation season begins.

It’s one day to celebrate years of hard work.

“It feels good. I’m ready to graduate and get out into the real world,” said MSUM senior Hunter Braten.

But it’s also stripping away a title some have gotten comfortable having over the years.

“This is it. I’ve been a student since I was five years old. Now I’m going to go be a teacher and I’m like ‘oh, I’m in charge now I guess,'” said MSUM senior Courtney Zander.

Either way Zander walked across the MSUM graduation stage ready to jump full swing into a career as an orchestra teacher.

She says this achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the professors along the way.

“They all challenged me to be the best teacher that I could be,” Zander said. “It definitely wasn’t always easy and they made me question a lot of things but it was definitely for the better.”

The leadership MSUM has offered students also had a major impact on Braten.

“It was amazing. Great professors, great coaches,” Braten said.

For some students, this was the first time anyone in their family graduated from college.

“I think the students who are the first in their families to graduate feel a certain sense of pride and accomplishment and I think their families understand that college graduate will change the trajectory of that family forever,” said Dr. Anne Blackhurst, MSUM President.

NDSU is also getting ready for graduation tomorrow, but some say it feels like just yesterday they were walking through the campus for the first time.

“I just felt very at home and that’s when I knew I made the right decision,” said NDSU senior Kate Jund.

Now that these students have ended their college career, they want to let high school seniors know something too.

“Don’t be in a rush. Enjoy your time. Utilize your four years well and don’t slack. You’re going to miss it when it comes time to leave and go off your separate ways,” Jund said.

More than 480 undergraduate and 120 graduate students walked at MSUM’s winter commencement.

NDSU will have more than 650 undergraduates walk on stage tomorrow at 2 p.m.

More than 850 students are graduating from the University of North Dakota.

The university split its winter commencement into three ceremonies.

One was held this afternoon for graduate and professional degree students.

Two ceremonies will be held Friday for undergraduate students eligible for graduation.

Tomorrow’s ceremonies are at 1 and 4 p.m. at Chester Fritz Auditorium.