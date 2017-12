Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to Take Over Franken’s Seat Early January

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Senator Al Franken says he expects his replacement, Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, to take over his seat in early January.

Governor Mark Dayton appointed Smith to take his place until a special election to complete the final two years of Franken’s term.

Last week, Franken said he would resign “in coming weeks” following several sexual misconduct allegations.

A specific date for Franken to step down has not been set.

Smith has said she will run in the special election.