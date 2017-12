Minneapolis High School Football Players to Hit the Super Bowl Field Before NFL Players

Not only do they get to be on the field, they get a load of extras

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A group of Minneapolis high school football players will get a chance to step onto a Super Bowl field before any of the NFL players.

Super Bowl officials approached players at Minneapolis North High School and asked them to work out plays to help NBC workers practice camera work and lighting.

The team will receive a $5,000 grant from the NFL Foundation and each player will receive two passes for high school night at the NFL Experience at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Their coach will also receive two tickets to the big show.