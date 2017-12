ND Constitutional Carry Law: Loaded Guns Allowed in Vehicles with Proper ID

The state's constitutional carry law took effect in August

NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is clearing up some confusion surrounding the state’s constitutional-carry law.

Stenehjem says drivers may store a loaded gun in their vehicle, but if stopped by law enforcement, they must show proper state identification.

He says showing a valid state driver’s license is the “equivalent of a valid concealed weapons license” in North Dakota.

It allows adults with a clean criminal history to avoid obtaining a permit if they want to carry a concealed weapon.