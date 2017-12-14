NDSU QB Stick Earning his Degree on Game Day

Easton Stick will graduate after three-and-a-half years
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Friday is an important day in numerous aspects for NDSU football. Fourteen Bison players will get their diplomas a few hours before kickoff.

One of those players is redshirt-junior quarterback Easton Stick.

Stick is 32-3 in his career as a starter, and he still managed to earn his degree in three-and-a-half years.

“He’s really locked in with everything he’s doing,” head coach Chris Klieman said.  “You have to be to get your degree in three-and-a-half years as well as to play at the level he’s played at and to do the things he’s done in preparation on a weekly basis or daily basis. I can’t be happier for Easton. He’s just a great leader and a great football player.”

The Bison face Sam Houston State in the FCS semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Local Students Celebrate College Graduation Day

REGIONAL -- College students across the Red River Valley are trading in their textbooks for a cap, gown and degree as the winter graduation season begins. It's one day to celebrate years of hard work.…