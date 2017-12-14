Pet Connection: Meet Tesha

This old girl is learning some new tricks -- like how to get around on three legs.

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Not Tesha, that’s for sure. The 8-year-old German Shepherd is recovering from a recent amputation of her right forelimb. While a lot of us would feel pretty sorry for ourselves after facing such a huge medical ordeal, Tesha’s sweet personality has come through her surgery intact. After all, it’s better than the alternative, euthanasia.

Tesha’s previous owner decided he didn’t have a way to care for her anymore, so the fine volunteers at 4 Luv of Dog rescue brought her in for care. She’s only been with them a short while, but she’s already made an impression with how good she is with other dogs and people (just not cats).

Like a lot of fellow GSDs, she’s sweet, smart, and sociable. If you’re looking for a cuddling buddy who really deserves a forever home this Christmas, check out her video, and fill out an application here. http://www.4luvofdog.org/wp/dogs_available