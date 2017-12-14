U.S. Navy Blue Angels to Return to the Fargo Airsho

FARGO, ND — Some of the most sought after pilots in the country will be flying over the metro this summer in the Fargo Airsho.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will appear in Fargo July 28 and 29.

They will be flying many vintage “War Birds” as part of the show to celebrate Navy Week.

The U.S. Navy Seals team will “Leap Frog” parachute team will also be performing in the sky.

“This is going to be a great show, a great vibe for buy family entertainment, a lot of things on the ground to see,” said Airsho Co-chair, Dick Walstad. “We’re expecting a lot of things that have never been available and seen in Fargo.”

Tickets at the gate are $30 for adults and $15 for juniors. Children ten and under are free.