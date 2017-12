Coach of the Week: Fargo Force Coach Cary Eades

Eades and the Force have the best record in the USHL

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force are young team with few returning players from a year ago. This contributed to their start of winning just one of their first five games.

Since then, the team found a groove and sits in first place in the USHL, aided by an 11-2 road record.

Cary Eades is the KVRR Coach of the Week.