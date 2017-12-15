Fargo Man Found Guilty of Threatening U.S. Senator Heitkamp

Kevin Lee Olson, age 56, was convicted by a federal jury after a four-day trial.

Olson was convicted of Threatening Interstate Communications by knowingly transmitting an e-mail, for the purpose of issuing a threat to injure another person, and with knowledge that the communication would be viewed by another person as a threat.

On December 22, 2016, Olson sent an email to Senator Heitkamp stating, “It’s seems the only consideration one gets these days is when one becomes a criminal. I guess I should find you, you bitch, and shoot you in your red head!”

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

The case was investigated by US Border Patrol, US Capitol Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Fargo Police Department.

Olson was arrested at his house on the 1600 block of 51st Street South in Fargo.

His email wasn’t the first time Olson had been in communication with the Senator’s office.

In October 2016, the USCP reported Olson sent another email saying “As my life and rights mean nothing to you so to yours mean nothing me! I’m coming for you! Now what will you hide behind?”

Authorities say Olson connected his home address with his email address and they were able to track him.

On January 3rd, Fargo Police questioned Olson on the email.

They say Olson admitted he sent the emails and that he does own firearms but wouldn’t comment further.

Senator Heitkamp says while some of the mail she gets isn’t always flattering, some items should be taken more seriously.

The USCP says Olson could be facing up to five years in prison for the email threats.