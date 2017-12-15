Fight Breaks Out At Kid’s Birthday Party In Moorhead

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Things got ugly at a children’s birthday party in Moorhead.

Adults got into a fight and one person was arrested.

Police responded to a call about a possible stabbing at a home in the 600 block of 24th Avenue South around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers heard arguing inside and had to kick in a door to enter.

Lt. Mike Detloff says Tobe Givens had been asked to leave the party but refused.

He grabbed what others thought was a knife from the counter and threatened those at the party.

A fight broke out as an adult attempted to detain Givens.

Givens received a cut to the face when he was punched.

He was arrested on charges of assault and making terroristic threats.

The knife was actually a sharpening tool.

Police say there were ten children at the party, most under the age of 10.

No one else was injured.

Some of the adults had been drinking.

The 39-year old Givens is believed to be from Nebraska.

He was uncooperative as he was booked into the Clay County Jail.