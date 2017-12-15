The First Day of The Last Jedi

We check in with superfans from the region to find out if it lives up to the hype.

The critics are calling it the first truly great Star Wars film. The fans have been lining up for days. The theaters in the Red River Valley are showing it on nonstop rotation.

There’s just one catch if you haven’t bought your tickets yet to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” yet: you probably won’t be able to get in to see it anytime soon. That’s because of all the advance buzz on this latest, long-awaited episode of the series, which features the final performance of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia before her death almost a year ago at age 60, and the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. It’s led to most shows being sold out now for quite some time.

However, those tickets must have gone SOMEWHERE. KVRR’s Morning Show was monitoring the situation at local theaters, which have been packed since Thursday night. Emily Welker tracked down some of the Red River Valley’s super-Star-Wars-fans to see if she can get them to spill any spoilers, and if the new movie is really as good as fans — and critics! — are claiming.