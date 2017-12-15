Golden Drive Is Getting Ready To Bring Holiday Cheer to Children in Need

The group had their annual pick up at Culvers with KVRR, and alone culvers donated hundreds of items

FARGO, ND — Over the last few weeks KVRR and other local businesses have teamed up with Golden Drive Homeless Kids to bring some holiday spirit to kids in need.

The owner of Culvers, Ashley Nelson, shops all year for the gifts and this year they doubled the amount of toys from last year.

Sue Baron, the leader of the organization, says the drive keeps growing every year and it’s organizations like these that keep the holiday magic alive for this children.

“There’s not even words to describe when you can just sit back and see all the members of this community, every walk of life that help out to make a difference in the life of a child, it’s truly amazing, it’s truly amazing to think that this started with one box,” said Sue Baron, the leader of the organization.

The distribution will be on Monday from 3 to 6 at the West Fargo Fire Department.