KVRR Play of the Week Nominees: December 15

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees of the DJ Colter-Ken Kraft high school play of the week come from the ice. The Moorhead Spuds compete with the Grand Forks Central Knights for this week’s honor.

First up the Spuds score on a little tic-tac-toe, give and go passing to Cole O’Connell. Play number two, Kaleb Johnson comes up with a nice save for the Knights showing off the glove.

Both plays are great, which is better? That’s for you to decide.

You can vote for the high school play of the week on our website and via twitter by going to @kvrrsports and voting on the poll attached.

We will reveal the winner on Monday.