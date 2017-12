KVRR Roundtable: Bison MBB Prepare for No. 23 Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats have won four straight games

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU men’s basketball is on the road Monday taking on No. 23 Arizona.

The Bison are coming off a two-game win streak and sit at 5-5 overall on the season. The Wildcats have a four-game win streak, including their three-point victory over No. 9 Texas A&M.

The KVRR sports team analyzes what the Bison have to do to take down the Wildcats in this KVRR roundtable.