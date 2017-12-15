The Last Jedi: Live At The Theaters

It's been packed nonstop since the first show. But we got in for the scoop.

It’s the movie most of the region, it seems, has been waiting for. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” featuring the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher’s (presumably) final performance before her death this time last year as Princess Leia opened Thursday evening to audiences here in the metro and across the country.

The Century 10 Theaters have been packed since the first show opened, and they’ve been running continuously since then. Young and old have been spilling out of the theaters, united in what’s now become a multi-generational entertainment phenomenon. KVRR sent the Morning’s Show’s Jackie Kelly out to see if she could get in, and what it is that’s so special about this series that it’s still bringing magic to the region’s Star Wars-loving families, 40-plus years later.