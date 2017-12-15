Melinda’s Garden: Seed Starting

Save some money and start something green indoors.
Emily Welker,

It’s one of the most rewarding processes of the gardening cycle: starting seeds to grow full-grown plants to install later in your garden.

But unlike starting seeds in the yard, it’s not as simple as putting them in the dirt and keeping them moist. There are a few tricks to seed-starting you need to know if you want it to be a success. If you do it right, it’s not just fun — it can save you some significant cash compared to buying full-grown, established plants from a nursery.

Let Melinda Myers sow some seeds of inspiration to grow your own plants from seed in this week’s Melinda’s Garden moment.

