NDSU Guard Paul Miller Surging after Sluggish Start

The Bison guard leads the team in points, assists, steals and rebounds

In the beginning of the season, NDSU guard Paul Miller struggled to find his stroke.

He played poorly against the No. 10 team in the country, and it cost the Bison down the stretch.

“I thought in that USC game I was really focusing on how I would play,” Miller said. “I went into that game with a selfish attitude.”

He shot 2-for-12 overall, including 1-for-8 from 3-pt range.

Then, he had a shift.

“The more you focus on helping others, the more it’ll help you,” Miller said.

He now not only leads the team in points, but also assists, steals and rebounds.

“That’s Paul,” NDSU head coach Dave Richman said. “Paul is a stat-stuffer like that.”

Richman has always emphasized defense, so he loves to see his point guard stepping into a multi-dimensional role.

“He’s played with that leadership,” Richman said. “He’s played with that maturity that we have been waiting to see for a long time.”

Miller wants to make sure that even when he is having an off-night shooting the ball that he’s still contributing.

“I definitely try to impact the game in as many ways as I can,” he said. “When I’m not shooting well or I’m not scoring, I try to get others involved and try to rebound and definitely try to focus on the defensive end.”

He knows that rough games are going to happen, but Miller won’t let them lower his confidence.

“You can’t ever go into a game not believing in yourself,” he said. “You always have to put the game behind you, no matter if you played well or poorly. As soon as that game is over, you have to put that game behind you and move on to the next one.”