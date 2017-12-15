The Polls Are In! Who Won the Salvation Army Fundraising Challenge?

FARGO, ND — Off duty law enforcement, realtors and off–duty firefighters have been competing to raise the most money for the Salvation Army and the polls are in!

Over the last three days the groups rang bells for hundreds of hours and the realtors came in first place.

During the Red Kettle Campaign, the groups collectively raised nearly 75,000 dollars.

Major Byron Medlock says 93 cents of each dollar stays in the Fargo area to help those in need.

“Without their help we could not make the goal that we have. We need the volunteers to go out there and ring the bells and it also gives them an active look at the community ya know people they help, people come through there, they talk about things, they have a good time,” said Major Byron Medlock with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is currently at 53% of their goal of $900,000.