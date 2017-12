USHL: The Fargo Force Shut Out Waterloo, 4-0

The Force scored three third-period goals

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force shut out the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-0 on Friday night.

The Force scored three third-period goals, one of which came from Garrett Van Whye – his 6th goal on the season. Grant Herbert netted another for his 9th goal on the season.

This marks the Force’s fifth win over Waterloo this season. Fargo leads the USHL’s Western Conference with a 16-6-1-1 record.