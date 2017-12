Airline Pilots Spread Holiday Cheer with Christmas Tree Flight Path Over Germany

It was picked up by flight-radar-24, which is a flight-tracking website

1/2

2/2

INTERNATIONAL — A couple of airline pilots decided to spread a little Christmas cheer while doing a test flight over Germany.

It’s not Santa up in the sky, but pilots of a commercial airliner airbus testing out a new plane.

What at first seemed like a routine flight, quickly turned into one of holiday magic as radar techs realized the pilots were drawing a Christmas tree, complete with ornaments.

It was picked up by Flightradar24, which is a flight-tracking website.

The test flight lasted five hours.