Golden Drive Homeless Kids Helping Make the Seasons Bright for Area Families

WEST FARGO, ND — For struggling families, the holiday season can be tough, but one local organization is trying to help make the season look bright.

“It’s hard to put into words. It’s a beautiful thing to see,” said Sue Baron, organizer of Golden Drive Homeless Kids.

Just by the sparkle in their eyes, you can see the magic of the holidays coming to life.

“This is Christmas right here. There is nothing better than making a child happy,” Sue said.

For weeks, Golden Drive Homeless Kids has been collecting donations to give families in need a chance to celebrate the holidays.

Carrie has a 17 month year old son.

“It’s mainly about him ya know. He’s my whole heart,” said Carrie Belgarde, a mother from Moorhead.

She says, like many others, it can be tough to support her family.

“It means a lot to me because it’s kind of a hard Christmas this year,” Carrie said.

One thing many of these families agree on is Christmas wouldn’t exist without the Golden Drive.

“They’re giving like half of his Christmas presents this year,” Carrie said.

These families are getting to fill up bags and bags of toys, food and goods this upcoming holiday season.

Along with the dozens of families collecting their bags today, Carrie gets to walk out with some new holiday joy.

“I was so excited to come here today,” Carrie said.

The minute the kids see the toys to choose from…and the second the parents realize the amount of goods they are receiving, you can see a real Christmas miracle.

“There’s a moment that there actually wasn’t a worry there,” Sue said. “Isn’t this beautiful? That is what it’s about.”

The drive continues to grow with every year.

“This year, we’ve had so many new businesses. Reaching out, asking if they can help in anyway,” Sue said.

She says the biggest thanks goes out to the community.

“It’s all because of you that they are going to go to go to bed a little happier tonight,” Sue said.

The Golden Drive partakes in programs throughout the year to give back to families in need in the valley.