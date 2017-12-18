Minneapolis Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting at City Hall

Officers responded to City Hall on an "officer needs help" call

1/3

2/3

3/3

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police officers have been involved in a shooting inside the department’s investigative unit at City Hall.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. inside Room 108, which is home to multiple Minneapolis Police Department investigative units.

Officers responded to City Hall on an “officer needs help” call.

“A person investigators were interviewing was left alone in an interview room and began injuring himself with an edged weapon,” said Minneapolis Police Chief, Medaria Arrandondo. “After attempting to subdue the adult male subject, officers discharged their weapons. The adult male was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center.”

There is no word on his condition.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.