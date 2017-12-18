Senator Heitkamp Says GOP Tax Reform Bill Hurts Middle Income Families

FARGO, ND — Senator Heidi Heitkamp says the Republican tax reform bill will raise costs for most middle income families in the long-term.

She spoke in Fargo alongside a local tax attorney, small business owner, senior citizen, farmer and the president of the North Dakota Building and Construction Trades Council.

They all say the tax reform wouldn’t benefit them in the long run.

Heitkamp said that the reform gambles $1.5 trillion of the country’s money.

She said when past presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush tried similar tax reforms, it did not work out.

“We may see some additional growth, but at the end of the day, every time we’ve done this and expected mammoth amounts of growth, it’s never materialized,” Senator Heitkamp said. “The last time we did it was during the George Bush term and at the end of his term, what did we have? The great recession.”

Heitkamp says adding $1.5 trillion to the country’s credit card will increase the nation’s debt and hurt future generations.