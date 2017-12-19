ND Dept. of Health Provides More Than 1,200 Homes with Radon Testing Kits

radon is an odorless, colorless gas
Danielle Church,

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Cass Public Health teamed up with the North Dakota Department of Health Division of Air Quality to hand out free residential radon testing kits.

Ever since a Casselton woman died last week from high levels of radon, the Department of Health has been receiving many requests for the kits.

Radon is a chemical that comes out of uranium in the soul.

It is both odorless and colorless.

The kits are made up of activated charcoal which tests the air quality of your home.

“Just because North Dakota is generally high in radon doesn’t mean your home is high in radon,” said Jan Kangas, who is with the ND Dept. of Health. “It really depends on the soil beneath your house. It depends on your house construction, so we just ask that everybody test. EPA’s national level is four picoCuries per liter and about 63 percent of homes in North Dakota are over that for national level.”

The Department of Health ran out of the kits after giving more than 1,200 away.

You can still get them at local hardware stores.

Related Post

ND Department of Health Holding HIV Education Foru...
Diesel Fuel Spill in Devils Lake Contained
First Human Cases of West Nile Confirmed In North ...
Exploring the Banks of the Red River

You Might Like

Halstad Woman Makes Plea in Fatal YouTube Stunt

HALSTAD, Minn. -- A Halstad, Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube. Monalisa Perez, 20, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death…