ND Dept. of Health Provides More Than 1,200 Homes with Radon Testing Kits

radon is an odorless, colorless gas

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Cass Public Health teamed up with the North Dakota Department of Health Division of Air Quality to hand out free residential radon testing kits.

Ever since a Casselton woman died last week from high levels of radon, the Department of Health has been receiving many requests for the kits.

Radon is a chemical that comes out of uranium in the soul.

It is both odorless and colorless.

The kits are made up of activated charcoal which tests the air quality of your home.

“Just because North Dakota is generally high in radon doesn’t mean your home is high in radon,” said Jan Kangas, who is with the ND Dept. of Health. “It really depends on the soil beneath your house. It depends on your house construction, so we just ask that everybody test. EPA’s national level is four picoCuries per liter and about 63 percent of homes in North Dakota are over that for national level.”

The Department of Health ran out of the kits after giving more than 1,200 away.

You can still get them at local hardware stores.