Some Lawmakers Asking Franken to Reconsider Resigning from Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Collin Peterson is joining the chorus of people suggesting that Sen. Al Franken acted too quickly when he announced his plans to resign.

Franken announced that he plans to leave the Senate after several Democratic colleagues urged him to step down amid accusations of inappropriately touching women.

Since then, some of those senators have asked Franken to reconsider.

Congressman Peterson said he would have preferred that the Ethics Committee looked into the matter and released a report.

Last week, Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to Franken’s Senate seat.

Franken has not said exactly when he intends to leave.

Smith has her first challenger in Republican Minnesota State Senator Karin Housley.

The lawmaker from the Stillwater and Forest Lake areas will run in the special election in November 2018 to fill the remainder of Franken’s term.