Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney Endorses Jahner Campaign for Sheriff

Sergeant Jesse Jahner of the Cass County Sheriff's Office Announces He Will Be Running to Become the Next Sheriff

CASS COUNTY, ND — Sergeant Jesse Jahner of Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced that he will be running for sheriff in the upcoming election.

Jahner has been employed by the sheriff’s office for the past 19 years.

He also is the Assistant Commander of the Red River Valley S.W.A.T., an organization he has been part of for the past 15 years.

He says if elected he would focus on community relations, department readiness and department relations.

One way he says to achieve a good relationship with the community is through transparency.

“We build trust amongst the community so they understand why we’re doing what we’re doing and why it needs to be done that way and understand the criminal justice procedure,” Jahner said.

Sheriff Paul Laney announced that he would not seek reelection earlier this month.

Laney will continue to be sheriff until December of 2018.