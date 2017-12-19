Four Bison Named to STATS FCS All-American Team

UND's John Santiago also received All-American honors.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca, offensive lineman Austin Kuhnert and long snapper James Fisher were named to the STATS FCS All-America first team on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Bison safety Robbie Grimsley was a second-team selection.

DeLuca and Kuhnert previously were named first team All-Americans by the Associated Press, and Fisher was on the 2016 STATS FCS All-America second team. It is the first All-America honor for Grimsley.

DeLuca, a senior from Omaha, Neb., is NDSU’s second leading tackler despite missing two games. He has 70 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and a team-high 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. A two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team pick, he ranks ninth in NDSU history with 325 career tackles and is fifth with 153 solo tackles.

Kuhnert, a senior from Sioux Falls, S.D., has started 50 games and played 54 of 59 possible contests in four years at three different positions on the offensive line for the Bison. At right guard this year, he led the Bison during the regular season with an 86 percent technique grade and was second on the team with 31 knockdowns. He was a first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick.

Fisher, a senior from Bloomington, Minn., has been NDSU’s long snapper in 59 consecutive games the past four years. He is a three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree including first-team honors this year. Frequently first downfield for a team averaging 39.2 yards per punt, Fisher has two career tackles including one this season. NDSU is 73 of 77 on PAT kicks and 9 of 14 on field goals this year.

Grimsley, a junior from Hutchinson, Minn., leads NDSU with 11 passes defended including four interceptions, and he is NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 63 stops. He is a two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team honoree.

No. 2 seed North Dakota State (13-1) advanced to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game for the sixth time in seven years and will face top-seeded defending national champion James Madison (14-0) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

2017 STATS FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

FIRST TEAM

*-To be determined by the winner of the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award on Jan. 5.

OFFENSE

*QB – Jeremiah Briscoe, senior, 6-3, 225, Sam Houston State, or Chris Streveler, senior, 6-3, 220, South Dakota

RB – Dom Bragalone, junior, 5-11, 230, Lehigh

RB – Josh Mack, sophomore, 6-1, 198, Maine

FB – Cal Daniels, junior, 6-2, 255, Stony Brook

WR – Keelan Doss, junior, 6-3, 206, UC Davis

WR – Nathan Stewart, sophomore, 5-11, 175, Sam Houston State

WR – Justin Watson, senior, 6-3, 225, Penn

TE – Dallas Goedert, senior, 6-5, 260, South Dakota State

OL – Austin Kuhnert, senior, 6-4, 304, North Dakota State

OL – Justin Lea, senior, 6-4, 290, Jacksonville State

OL – Brandon Parker, senior, 6-7, 309, North Carolina A&T

OL – Skyler Phillips, senior, 6-2, 315, Idaho State

OL – Aaron Stinnie, senior, 6-5, 309, James Madison

DEFENSE

DL – Andrew Ankrah, senior, 6-4, 248, James Madison

DL – P.J. Hall, senior, 6-1, 305, Sam Houston State

DL – Darius Jackson, senior, 6-3, 242, Jacksonville State

DL – Jonathan Petersen, senior, 6-1, 240, San Diego

LB – Nick DeLuca, senior, 6-3, 245, North Dakota State

LB – Darius Leonard, senior, 6-3, 235, South Carolina State

LB – Brett Taylor, senior, 6-2, 230, Western Illinois

LB – Sione Teuhema, senior, 6-4, 260, Southeastern Louisiana

DB – Mike Basile, senior, 6-1, 200, Monmouth

DB – Davontae Harris, senior, 6-0, 205, Illinois State

DB – Taron Johnson, senior, 6-0, 185, Weber State

DB – Tremon Smith, senior, 6-0, 190, Central Arkansas

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Lorran Fonseca, junior, 5-11, 185, Nicholls

P – Joe Zema, grad, 6-2, 210, Incarnate Word

LS – James Fisher, senior, 6-2, 225, North Dakota State

KR – Juwan Petit-Frere, sophomore, 5-7, 170, Southeastern Louisiana

PR – Justice Shelton-Mosley, junior, 5-10, 195, Harvard

AP – Detrez Newsome, senior, 5-10, 210, Western Carolina

—

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

*QB – Jeremiah Briscoe, senior, 6-3, 225, Sam Houston State, or Chris Streveler, senior, 6-3, 220, South Dakota

RB – Roc Thomas, senior, 5-11, 193, Jacksonville State

RB – De’Lance Turner, senior, 6-1, 214, Alcorn State

FB – Andre Stoddard, junior, 5-10, 230, Wofford

WR – Jaelon Acklin, senior, 6-2, 190, Western Illinois

WR – Neil O’Connor, junior, 5-11, 190, New Hampshire

WR – Troy Pelletier, senior, 6-3, 210, Lehigh

TE – Andrew Vollert, senior, 6-5, 245, Weber State

OL – John Cook, junior, 6-4, 325, Central Arkansas

OL – Jamil Demby, senior, 6-5, 335, Maine

OL – Jacob Ohnesorge, senior, 6-3, 295, South Dakota State

OL – Timon Parris, senior, 6-5, 320, Stony Brook

OL – Matthew Schmidt, senior, 6-3, 290, Furman

DEFENSE

DL – Anthony Ellis, senior, 6-1, 245, Charleston Southern

DL – Ahmad Gooden, junior, 6-1, 240, Samford

DL – Dalton Keene, senior, 6-4, 275, Illinois State

DL – Chris Terrell, sophomore, 6-3, 266, Central Arkansas

LB – Garrett Dolan, senior, 6-2, 240, Houston Baptist

LB – Jared Farley, senior, 5-11, 224, Northern Iowa

LB – Warren Messer, junior, 5-11, 229, Elon

LB – Christian Rozeboom, sophomore, 6-2, 225, South Dakota State

DB – Elijah Campbell, senior, 5-11, 193, Northern Iowa

DB – Raven Greene, senior, 6-0, 190, James Madison

DB – Robbie Grimsley, junior, 6-0, 191, North Dakota State

DB – George Odum, senior, 6-2, 187, Central Arkansas

DB – D’Montre Wade, senior, 6-0, 200, Murray State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Trey Tuttle, freshman, 5-9, 190, Weber State

P – Keith Wrzuszczak, senior, 5-11, 212, Eastern Kentucky

LS – Hunter Winstead, senior, 6-0, 240, Liberty

KR – Desmond Hite, sophomore, 5-9, 178, Incarnate Word

PR – Xequille Harry, senior, 5-11, 160, Weber State

AP – Davion Davis, junior, 5-11, 180, Sam Houston State

—

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Kyle Lauletta, senior, 6-3, 215, Richmond

RB – Corey Avery, senior, 5-10, 195, Sam Houston State

RB – Zane Dudek, freshman, 5-9, 190, Yale

FB – Jared Mohamed, senior, 6-0, 227, Cal Poly

WR – Elijah Marks, senior, 6-1, 175, Northern Arizona

WR – Kelvin McKnight, junior, 5-9, 188, Samford

WR – Jesper Horsted, junior, 6-4, 215, Princeton

TE – Ross Dwelley, senior, 6-5, 240, San Diego

OL – Ben Huss, senior, 6-2, 310, Duquesne

OL – Jacob Judd, senior, 6-3, 300, Western Illinois

OL – Brody Kern, senior, 6-2, 285, Delaware

OL – Zach Larsen, sophomore, 6-1, 300, Southern Utah

OL – Mitchell Sweigart, senior, 6-5, 290, Princeton

OL – Alex Thompson, senior, 6-4, 300, Monmouth

DEFENSE

DL – Abdullah Anderson, senior, 6-4, 295, Bucknell

DL – Miles Brown, junior, 6-2, 320, Wofford

DL – Andrew Clyde, junior, 6-3, 275, Richmond

DL – Darin Greenfield, sophomore, 6-3, 235, South Dakota

DL – Jaison Williams, sophomore, 6-1, 225, Austin Peay

LB – Bryson Armstrong, freshman, 5-11, 201, Kennesaw State

LB – Brandon Bryant, senior, 5-11, 225, Lafayette

LB – De’Arius Christmas, senior, 5-10, 220, Grambling State

LB – Mario Jenkins, senior, 6-1, 245, Idaho State

LB – Shaheed Salmon, senior, 6-2, 232, Samford

DB – Marlon Bridges, sophomore, 6-0, 200, Jacksonville State

DB – Malik Duncan, senior, 5-10, 205, Saint Francis

DB – Danny Johnson, senior, 5-10, 194, Southern

DB – Rashad Robinson, junior, 5-11, 182, James Madison

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Marc Orozco, junior, 5-9, 170, Grambling State

P – Alex Pechin, junior, 6-0, 185, Bucknell

LS – Brandon Godsey, senior, 6-0, 220, South Dakota

KR – Jean Constant, sophomore, 5-9, 168, Bryant

PR – Khris Gardin, senior, 5-7, 180, North Carolina A&T

AP – John Santiago, junior, 5-9, 180, North Dakota