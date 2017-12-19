Four Bison Named to STATS FCS All-American Team
UND's John Santiago also received All-American honors.
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca, offensive lineman Austin Kuhnert and long snapper James Fisher were named to the STATS FCS All-America first team on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Bison safety Robbie Grimsley was a second-team selection.
DeLuca and Kuhnert previously were named first team All-Americans by the Associated Press, and Fisher was on the 2016 STATS FCS All-America second team. It is the first All-America honor for Grimsley.
DeLuca, a senior from Omaha, Neb., is NDSU’s second leading tackler despite missing two games. He has 70 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and a team-high 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. A two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team pick, he ranks ninth in NDSU history with 325 career tackles and is fifth with 153 solo tackles.
Kuhnert, a senior from Sioux Falls, S.D., has started 50 games and played 54 of 59 possible contests in four years at three different positions on the offensive line for the Bison. At right guard this year, he led the Bison during the regular season with an 86 percent technique grade and was second on the team with 31 knockdowns. He was a first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick.
Fisher, a senior from Bloomington, Minn., has been NDSU’s long snapper in 59 consecutive games the past four years. He is a three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree including first-team honors this year. Frequently first downfield for a team averaging 39.2 yards per punt, Fisher has two career tackles including one this season. NDSU is 73 of 77 on PAT kicks and 9 of 14 on field goals this year.
Grimsley, a junior from Hutchinson, Minn., leads NDSU with 11 passes defended including four interceptions, and he is NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 63 stops. He is a two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team honoree.
No. 2 seed North Dakota State (13-1) advanced to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game for the sixth time in seven years and will face top-seeded defending national champion James Madison (14-0) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.
2017 STATS FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM
*-To be determined by the winner of the STATS FCS Walter Payton Award on Jan. 5.
OFFENSE
*QB – Jeremiah Briscoe, senior, 6-3, 225, Sam Houston State, or Chris Streveler, senior, 6-3, 220, South Dakota
RB – Dom Bragalone, junior, 5-11, 230, Lehigh
RB – Josh Mack, sophomore, 6-1, 198, Maine
FB – Cal Daniels, junior, 6-2, 255, Stony Brook
WR – Keelan Doss, junior, 6-3, 206, UC Davis
WR – Nathan Stewart, sophomore, 5-11, 175, Sam Houston State
WR – Justin Watson, senior, 6-3, 225, Penn
TE – Dallas Goedert, senior, 6-5, 260, South Dakota State
OL – Austin Kuhnert, senior, 6-4, 304, North Dakota State
OL – Justin Lea, senior, 6-4, 290, Jacksonville State
OL – Brandon Parker, senior, 6-7, 309, North Carolina A&T
OL – Skyler Phillips, senior, 6-2, 315, Idaho State
OL – Aaron Stinnie, senior, 6-5, 309, James Madison
DEFENSE
DL – Andrew Ankrah, senior, 6-4, 248, James Madison
DL – P.J. Hall, senior, 6-1, 305, Sam Houston State
DL – Darius Jackson, senior, 6-3, 242, Jacksonville State
DL – Jonathan Petersen, senior, 6-1, 240, San Diego
LB – Nick DeLuca, senior, 6-3, 245, North Dakota State
LB – Darius Leonard, senior, 6-3, 235, South Carolina State
LB – Brett Taylor, senior, 6-2, 230, Western Illinois
LB – Sione Teuhema, senior, 6-4, 260, Southeastern Louisiana
DB – Mike Basile, senior, 6-1, 200, Monmouth
DB – Davontae Harris, senior, 6-0, 205, Illinois State
DB – Taron Johnson, senior, 6-0, 185, Weber State
DB – Tremon Smith, senior, 6-0, 190, Central Arkansas
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Lorran Fonseca, junior, 5-11, 185, Nicholls
P – Joe Zema, grad, 6-2, 210, Incarnate Word
LS – James Fisher, senior, 6-2, 225, North Dakota State
KR – Juwan Petit-Frere, sophomore, 5-7, 170, Southeastern Louisiana
PR – Justice Shelton-Mosley, junior, 5-10, 195, Harvard
AP – Detrez Newsome, senior, 5-10, 210, Western Carolina
—
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
*QB – Jeremiah Briscoe, senior, 6-3, 225, Sam Houston State, or Chris Streveler, senior, 6-3, 220, South Dakota
RB – Roc Thomas, senior, 5-11, 193, Jacksonville State
RB – De’Lance Turner, senior, 6-1, 214, Alcorn State
FB – Andre Stoddard, junior, 5-10, 230, Wofford
WR – Jaelon Acklin, senior, 6-2, 190, Western Illinois
WR – Neil O’Connor, junior, 5-11, 190, New Hampshire
WR – Troy Pelletier, senior, 6-3, 210, Lehigh
TE – Andrew Vollert, senior, 6-5, 245, Weber State
OL – John Cook, junior, 6-4, 325, Central Arkansas
OL – Jamil Demby, senior, 6-5, 335, Maine
OL – Jacob Ohnesorge, senior, 6-3, 295, South Dakota State
OL – Timon Parris, senior, 6-5, 320, Stony Brook
OL – Matthew Schmidt, senior, 6-3, 290, Furman
DEFENSE
DL – Anthony Ellis, senior, 6-1, 245, Charleston Southern
DL – Ahmad Gooden, junior, 6-1, 240, Samford
DL – Dalton Keene, senior, 6-4, 275, Illinois State
DL – Chris Terrell, sophomore, 6-3, 266, Central Arkansas
LB – Garrett Dolan, senior, 6-2, 240, Houston Baptist
LB – Jared Farley, senior, 5-11, 224, Northern Iowa
LB – Warren Messer, junior, 5-11, 229, Elon
LB – Christian Rozeboom, sophomore, 6-2, 225, South Dakota State
DB – Elijah Campbell, senior, 5-11, 193, Northern Iowa
DB – Raven Greene, senior, 6-0, 190, James Madison
DB – Robbie Grimsley, junior, 6-0, 191, North Dakota State
DB – George Odum, senior, 6-2, 187, Central Arkansas
DB – D’Montre Wade, senior, 6-0, 200, Murray State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Trey Tuttle, freshman, 5-9, 190, Weber State
P – Keith Wrzuszczak, senior, 5-11, 212, Eastern Kentucky
LS – Hunter Winstead, senior, 6-0, 240, Liberty
KR – Desmond Hite, sophomore, 5-9, 178, Incarnate Word
PR – Xequille Harry, senior, 5-11, 160, Weber State
AP – Davion Davis, junior, 5-11, 180, Sam Houston State
—
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Kyle Lauletta, senior, 6-3, 215, Richmond
RB – Corey Avery, senior, 5-10, 195, Sam Houston State
RB – Zane Dudek, freshman, 5-9, 190, Yale
FB – Jared Mohamed, senior, 6-0, 227, Cal Poly
WR – Elijah Marks, senior, 6-1, 175, Northern Arizona
WR – Kelvin McKnight, junior, 5-9, 188, Samford
WR – Jesper Horsted, junior, 6-4, 215, Princeton
TE – Ross Dwelley, senior, 6-5, 240, San Diego
OL – Ben Huss, senior, 6-2, 310, Duquesne
OL – Jacob Judd, senior, 6-3, 300, Western Illinois
OL – Brody Kern, senior, 6-2, 285, Delaware
OL – Zach Larsen, sophomore, 6-1, 300, Southern Utah
OL – Mitchell Sweigart, senior, 6-5, 290, Princeton
OL – Alex Thompson, senior, 6-4, 300, Monmouth
DEFENSE
DL – Abdullah Anderson, senior, 6-4, 295, Bucknell
DL – Miles Brown, junior, 6-2, 320, Wofford
DL – Andrew Clyde, junior, 6-3, 275, Richmond
DL – Darin Greenfield, sophomore, 6-3, 235, South Dakota
DL – Jaison Williams, sophomore, 6-1, 225, Austin Peay
LB – Bryson Armstrong, freshman, 5-11, 201, Kennesaw State
LB – Brandon Bryant, senior, 5-11, 225, Lafayette
LB – De’Arius Christmas, senior, 5-10, 220, Grambling State
LB – Mario Jenkins, senior, 6-1, 245, Idaho State
LB – Shaheed Salmon, senior, 6-2, 232, Samford
DB – Marlon Bridges, sophomore, 6-0, 200, Jacksonville State
DB – Malik Duncan, senior, 5-10, 205, Saint Francis
DB – Danny Johnson, senior, 5-10, 194, Southern
DB – Rashad Robinson, junior, 5-11, 182, James Madison
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Marc Orozco, junior, 5-9, 170, Grambling State
P – Alex Pechin, junior, 6-0, 185, Bucknell
LS – Brandon Godsey, senior, 6-0, 220, South Dakota
KR – Jean Constant, sophomore, 5-9, 168, Bryant
PR – Khris Gardin, senior, 5-7, 180, North Carolina A&T
AP – John Santiago, junior, 5-9, 180, North Dakota